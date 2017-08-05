All The Highlights From The NBA’s Action-Packed Africa Game

The NBA held its second-ever NBA Africa game on Saturday between the Team Africa and Team World squads, both loaded with talent from around the league. While the defensive effort may not have looked NBA quality in the exhibition game held the first weekend of August, the highlights certainly were.

Victor Oladipo got things started early with a reverse alley-oop that got the Team Africa fans going early on.

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis played for Team World on Saturday and had himself a sensational first half, starting with a remarkable tip-in after a lob. He leaped up to get a slight tip on a Kyle Lowry lob, just getting enough of a touch on it to send it to the hoop.