Ahead of Monday night’s NBA Awards where Rookie of the Year will be handed out, the league announced the All-Rookie Teams for the 2016-17 season. Unsurprisingly, the Sixers’ duo of Dario Saric and Joel Embiid landed on the first team along with the Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon — they also happen to be the finalists for Rookie of the Year.

Saric and Brogdon were unanimous first team selections (100 out of 100 votes), while Embiid earned 82 first team votes but was left off of 11 ballots all together. Embiid playing only 31 games certainly had an affect on some voters, that clearly felt despite his incredible production his limited sample size wasn’t enough to warrant him receiving a vote. Buddy Hield of the Kings and Willy Hernangomez of the Knicks round out the rest of the All-Rookie first team.

Hernangomez narrowly edged out Nuggets’ guard Jamal Murray by five points for the final first team spot, and the Sixers were the only team to land two players on the All-Rookie teams. You can see the full teams and voting breakdown below.