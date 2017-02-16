Tracy McGrady Was Terrified Of King Cake Baby, As He Should Be

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.16.17 35 mins ago

Twitter/@ESPNNBA

For some reason, New Orleans is home to the most terrifying sports mascots on Earth. The original Pierre the Pelican was nightmare fuel personified and the organization had to change the mascot’s look to make it friendlier.

Changing Pierre was a good step from the Pelicans, but with a less creepy Pierre roaming the sidelines, the organization wasn’t satisfied with the lack of fear-inducing mascots. So, they introduced King Cake Baby, the worst thing to happen to the NBA in years. King Cake Baby is a giant, terrifying looking baby with a crown.

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSKING CAKE BABYNBA All-Star 2017NBA ALL-STAR GAMENEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP