Tracy McGrady Was Terrified Of King Cake Baby, As He Should Be

For some reason, New Orleans is home to the most terrifying sports mascots on Earth. The original Pierre the Pelican was nightmare fuel personified and the organization had to change the mascot’s look to make it friendlier.

Changing Pierre was a good step from the Pelicans, but with a less creepy Pierre roaming the sidelines, the organization wasn’t satisfied with the lack of fear-inducing mascots. So, they introduced King Cake Baby, the worst thing to happen to the NBA in years. King Cake Baby is a giant, terrifying looking baby with a crown.