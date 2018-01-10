The NBA All-Star Game is just over a month away, as the league will descend on Los Angeles in mid-February for all of the All-Star festivities leading up to the game on Feb. 18.

Each year, the NBA unveils a new All-Star uniform, sometimes tailored to have unique colors or designs representative the host city. Nike has taken over uniform production for the league this season and has made plenty of changes to team uniforms with their four designs, so it was to be expected that they might come with some changes to make the uniforms their own.

While we still are waiting on an official unveiling of the All-Star threads, a look at one of the uniforms has allegedly leaked out of an apparel store in Korea. There’s the obvious caveat that these could be fake, but they certainly appear real, right down to the tag at the bottom denoting the Nike Connect unit that all uniforms this season feature. There are a few major changes to these uniforms than All-Star unis in years past, most notably the appearance of the player’s team logo on the front rather than an All-Star logo (scroll through the IG slides to see the back).