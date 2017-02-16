The ‘Art Of The Dunk’ Celebrates The Most Iconic Moments In All-Star History

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.16.17 2 hours ago

Turner Sports

All-Star Weekend has so many memorable moments it’s hard to capture them all. YouTube has helped, although some of those clips are grainy and have been recorded over recordings so many times you can barely read the number on the back of a jersey. But as they always say, it’s the thought that counts.

That’s the beauty of the NBA. From folklore and urban legends to the days of instant highlights and 4k video, the league creates lasting memories and actually encourages people to dig deeper into the history of the game every night. Not every sport does this, not willingly anyway, or makes it as accessible as the NBA.

And for some, there’s no better history than the history of the dunk, especially over All-Star Weekend. The dunk is art. That cannot be denied. If a picture is worth 1,000 words, a great dunk is worth 10 times that. So Turner and Instagram teamed up to create “The Art Of The Dunk,” a collaboration with 10 different artists, which will be spotlighted on NBATV’s Instagram page and Facebook over All-Star Weekend.

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSDUNKSNBA All-Star 2017NBA ALL-STAR GAME

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

02.15.17 1 day ago 36 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP