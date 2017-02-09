The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters Are A Who’s Who Of People You May Have Heard Of

02.09.17 15 mins ago

Getty Image

The 2017 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will take place Feb. 17, two days before the real game in New Orleans. ESPN is desperate to make the 6 p.m. SportsCenter a thing, so the teams will be coached by hosts Michael Smith and Jemele Hill. That’ll make it 1995 again.

Anyway, here are the celebrity rosters, via Complex:

Michael Smith’s West Team: Miles Brown (actor), Tom Cavanagh (actor), Mark Cuban (Mavericks owner), Baron Davis (former NBA player), Andy Grammer (musician), Jiang Jinfu (musician), Anthony Mackie (actor), Romeo Miller (musician/actor), Hasan Minhaj (actor/comedian), Master P (musician/actor), Candace Parker (WNBA player), and Aaron Sanchez (celebrity chef)

Jemele Hill’s East Team: Brandon Armstrong (social media star), Win Butler (musician), Nick Cannon (actor/musician), Rachel DeMita (NBA 2K&nbsp;TV personality), Ansel Elgort (actor/musician), Marc Lasry (Bucks owner), Caleb McLaughlin (actor), Peter Rosenberg (media personality), Oscar Schmidt (former international basketball player), Lindsay Whalen (WNBA player), Jason Williams (former NBA player), and Kris Wu (musician)

