All the votes have been tallied, and we now know which 10 basketball players will start during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. The starting lineup was first announced by ESPN, and here are the players who will take the court first for both conferences.

EAST:

Guards: Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan

Frontcourt: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler

WEST:

Guards: Stephen Curry, James Harden

Frontcourt: Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis