The NBA Is Heading To Indianapolis For The 2021 All-Star Game

Associate Editor
12.13.17

Getty Image

Last month, it was announced that the NBA was headed to Chicago for the 2020 All-Star Game. It turns out the league apparently likes the idea of holding its mid-winder showcase in the midwest, as the NBA announced that it will make its way to Indianapolis for its All-Star Weekend in 2021.

The news was reported on Wednesday morning, and later in the day, the league announced that it will host the game and all of its various additional events at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Barring anything unforeseen happening, the NBA holding its All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis is the latest in a line of massive events that will happen in the capital of the Hoosier State over the course of the year.

