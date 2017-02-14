Getty Image

On Aug. 5, 2005, NBA commissioner David Stern announced that, for the first time in league history, the sport’s biggest spectacle would take place in a non-NBA city. The 2007 NBA All-Star Weekend was set for Las Vegas and the Thomas & Mack Center. While the festivities were highly anticipated, that didn’t last long.

Now, 10 years later, there is plenty to reflect on with the event and, given that a decade has passed, we can look back with a combination of fondness and confusion as to what transpired.

“I don’t care if you were black or white, it was an intimidating environment. You always felt like anything was a possibility. And I don’t think white people saying that is an expression of racism. There was loud cussing, they were loudly using the N-word, smoking lots of marijuana, talking disrespectfully of anybody they felt like. You just felt like anything could happen.”

Jason Whitlock, then employed as a columnist for the Kansas City Star before moving on to other things, reflected on his time in ‘Sin City’ that weekend in the Las Vegas Sun.