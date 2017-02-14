Remembering The Infamous 2007 Las Vegas All-Star Game, And Its Impact On Sin City Sports

02.14.17

Getty Image

On Aug. 5, 2005, NBA commissioner David Stern announced that, for the first time in league history, the sport’s biggest spectacle would take place in a non-NBA city. The 2007 NBA All-Star Weekend was set for Las Vegas and the Thomas & Mack Center. While the festivities were highly anticipated, that didn’t last long.

Now, 10 years later, there is plenty to reflect on with the event and, given that a decade has passed, we can look back with a combination of fondness and confusion as to what transpired.

“I don’t care if you were black or white, it was an intimidating environment. You always felt like anything was a possibility. And I don’t think white people saying that is an expression of racism. There was loud cussing, they were loudly using the N-word, smoking lots of marijuana, talking disrespectfully of anybody they felt like. You just felt like anything could happen.”

Jason Whitlock, then employed as a columnist for the Kansas City Star before moving on to other things, reflected on his time in ‘Sin City’ that weekend in the Las Vegas Sun.

