The NBA All-Star reserves have been announced, as the coaches have determined the players that will fill the final seven spots for the Eastern and Western Conference All-Star teams.

The names at the top of the lists for each conference come as no surprise, as the biggest snubs from the All-Star voting process find their way onto the team as reserves rather than starters. Russell Westbrook, Isaiah Thomas, and Kyle Lowry, the three players that had the best cases for being starters that didn’t make the team through voting, all will head to New Orleans by way of the coaches.

The reserves, like the starting lineups, feature two guard spots and three frontcourt spots, along with two wild card spots that can go to a player of any position.

In the Western Conference, Westbrook is joined by Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, who give the top-seeded Warriors four selections. Gordon Hayward earned a spot as the lone Jazzman on the team over teammate Rudy Gobert.

Thomas and Lowry will have another pair of point guards alongside them in the Eastern Conference reserve backcourt as Washington’s John Wall and Charlotte’s Kemba Walker each got the nod from the coaches as a reserve as well. Kevin Love headlines the frontcourt selections as the Cavs have the highest number of selections in the East with three All-Star selections a piece.

The full team rosters, with the exception of the final roster spot that is chosen by fan vote, are below.