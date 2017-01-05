Here’s Your First Look At The 2017 NBA All-Star Game Jerseys

NBA

The NBA All-Star Game will take place in New Orleans on Feb. 19, and on Thursday the jerseys for the game were revealed. They’re perfectly fine!

A you can see, the West will wear charcoal and the East will wear red, and the jerseys are hard to have an opinion about? They’re not great. They’re not terrible. They’re OK. This isn’t the sort of take that will get us a show on ESPN, but I honestly do not feel strongly one way or the other about these jerseys. The one kid in the spread on NOLA.com is wearing a jersey built for a seven-foot person so that’s not helping the aesthetic of the look.

The NBA provided some background on the design, in case you are interested in the inspiration for basketball uniforms: