



Getty Image

The NBA announced a plan to try and grow its influence in Mexico earlier this week. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that the league will put a G-League franchise in Mexico City, and in an attempt to try and have the team play as soon as next season, the NBA plans on moving fast to get the squad established.

As it turns out, the NBA plans on taking another small step towards prominence in Mexico as soon as this February. Stein is south of the border for the matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat on Saturday afternoon, and reported that the Mexican National Team will have a role during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles when it takes on the G-League’s All-Star squad. The game will replace the usual G-League All-Star game.

Hearing that the NBA has another international treat in store for All-Star Weekend: A squad of @nbagleague All-Stars playing host to the Mexican national team — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 9, 2017

A G League USA team will play Mexican national team on Feb. 18 in Los Angeles during All-Star weekend to replace what was the G League All-Star Game. — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) December 9, 2017

This is a really cool wrinkle to add to the All-Star festivities, as it will be a new addition to the always-entertaining weekend. We don’t know which players will be involved, but we do know that the G-League team will be led by ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy. Additionally, the All-Stars will use this as a tune-up game of sorts before they move on to a pair of FIBA World Cup qualifiers, one of which is against Mexico.



I’m told Jeff Van Gundy will coach the squad of @nbagleague All-Stars on Feb. 18 against Mexico’s NT in Los Angeles. That team will then represent @usabasketball in its two late February @FIBAWC qualifiers — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 9, 2017

The USA G League vs. Mexico game comes a few days before the Americans, using G Leaguers, host the Mexicans in Santa Cruz during next Basketball World Cup qualifying window. — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) December 9, 2017

With how the NBA wants to expand in Mexico, adding something to its premier weekend that highlights the country’s national basketball team seems like a no-brainer.