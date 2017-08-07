Getty Image

The NBA Africa game this past weekend was a great exhibition of the global talent of the NBA as the World team took on the Africa team in Johannesburg, South Africa. Players from 14 different nations competed in the game that celebrated the diversity of the NBA and the deep ties many have to African nations.

The game featured plenty of highlights and off the court the players and coaches involved helped build homes and work in the community. It also sparked an intriguing question from NBA player Nicolas Batum, from France, who asked his Twitter followers to come up with the best possible 10-man rotation — a full first and second unit — made up of players from 10 different nationalities.