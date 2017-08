Getty Image

Ball fakes are one of the subtle joys of basketball. Completely punking a defender is such a satisfying accomplishment, but it only gets any attention if the end result is a basket.

With that in mind, the NBA compiled the best ball fakes from the 2016-17 season, and seeing the results all lined up like that are just tremendous. Some of the best plays of the season came from an individual effort where the person with the ball merely appears to have given it up.