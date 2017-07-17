Are Sports Jerseys The New Billboards?

NBA Stars Dominated Other Sports On The Best Dressed Athletes List

#Russell Westbrook #Dwyane Wade #LeBron James
07.17.17 46 mins ago

Getty Image

When the NBA started enforcing a dress code more than a decade ago, it was largely seen as a thinly-veiled plot to dial down the prevalence of urban street-wear so that the league could preserve its image among its white viewership. No one could’ve anticipated then that it would help launch a whole new subset of the fashion industry.

NBA players have embraced high fashion the way few could have expected when baggy shirts, jerseys, and jeans were the norm, but today basketball players tend to stay on the leading edge of top trends and designers.

Today, when NBA stars arrive at their respective arenas, it’s its own form a red carpet debut, with photographers and camera-people lining up to find out what kind of audacious outfits they’ll be wearing. So it’s no surprise that on Sports Illustrated’s annual Fashionable 50 list, which polls stylists, fashion experts, and others, NBA stars landed four of the top 10 spots.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russell Westbrook#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James
TAGSANDRE IGUODALADWYANE WADELeBron JamesRUSSELL WESTBROOKsports illustrated

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 6 hours ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 9 hours ago 8 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 1 day ago 34 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP