Much of the talk early in the week around NBA circles was about Carmelo Anthony’s ejection on Sunday night against the Blazers for a Flagrant 2 violation when he hit Jusuf Nurkic in the face with his elbow trying to draw an and-1 call on a layup attempt.

Anthony, the rest of the Thunder, and most NBA fans were stunned at the Flagrant 2 call on the play and immediate ejection. While the contact to Nurkic’s face was understandably within the guidelines for a flagrant foul call, the Flagrant 2 designation seemed to many to be too severe.

After the game, Anthony expressed his frustration with the call and said he felt the league would “do what’s right” when reviewing his ejection. On Wednesday, the league handed down said review of the call and it likely won’t please Carmelo, as they upheld his Flagrant 2, while downgrading a Russell Westbrook Flagrant 1 violation from Tuesday night.