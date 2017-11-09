The NBA Upheld Carmelo’s Flagrant 2 And Fined Westbrook And George For Criticizing Officials

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George #Russell Westbrook #Carmelo Anthony
11.08.17 52 mins ago

Getty Image

Much of the talk early in the week around NBA circles was about Carmelo Anthony’s ejection on Sunday night against the Blazers for a Flagrant 2 violation when he hit Jusuf Nurkic in the face with his elbow trying to draw an and-1 call on a layup attempt.

Anthony, the rest of the Thunder, and most NBA fans were stunned at the Flagrant 2 call on the play and immediate ejection. While the contact to Nurkic’s face was understandably within the guidelines for a flagrant foul call, the Flagrant 2 designation seemed to many to be too severe.

After the game, Anthony expressed his frustration with the call and said he felt the league would “do what’s right” when reviewing his ejection. On Wednesday, the league handed down said review of the call and it likely won’t please Carmelo, as they upheld his Flagrant 2, while downgrading a Russell Westbrook Flagrant 1 violation from Tuesday night.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Paul George#Russell Westbrook#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGERUSSELL WESTBROOK

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP