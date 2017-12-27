Christmas Day Ratings For The NBA Went Up, While NFL Ratings Continue To Dip

12.27.17 3 hours ago

The NBA had another big Christmas Day on Monday, with a close game between LeBron James’s Cleveland Cavaliers and the world champion Golden State Warriors highlighting an exciting day for the league. And the ratings for those games proved to be as strong as the league hoped.

Bloomberg reports that the NBA saw a nice boost to its Christmas Day ratings, while the NFL continued to see struggles for its ratings. Both NFL games were up against the day-long NBA onslaught, and the Monday proved to be a big one for the NBA.

To be fair, this is far from a fair fight. The Christmas Day football games had little meaning, games between one team with little to play for and another that already had a playoff spot locked up. The Steelers/Texans game did have a remarkable moment, but the game itself meant little. Meanwhile, the NBA loads its Christmas Day schedule with intrigue, including the now-annual meeting between the Warriors and Cavaliers and a rivalry game between the Celtics and Wizards.

