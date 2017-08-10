Getty Image

The NBA announced its opening night and Christmas Day schedules on Thursday, giving us a number of massive matchups to start the year and keep us glued to our couches on Christmas. The big game is a holiday showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. But before we get to that, here’s what you can expect to watch during the first few nights of the NBA season:

While all of these are huge — especially a fascinating matchup to start the year between the Warriors and the Houston Rockets, which will give us our first look at a Chris Paul-James Harden backcourt — the headliner is the rematch of the last three NBA Finals set for Christmas Day.

Who is playing for the Cavaliers by then is anybody’s guess, as the trade rules that could currently be holding up a Kyrie Irving trade out of Cleveland would be resolved by then.