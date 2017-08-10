A Warriors-Cavs Finals Rematch Will Headline The NBA’s Christmas Day Slate

#Golden State Warriors #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
08.10.17 53 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA announced its opening night and Christmas Day schedules on Thursday, giving us a number of massive matchups to start the year and keep us glued to our couches on Christmas. The big game is a holiday showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. But before we get to that, here’s what you can expect to watch during the first few nights of the NBA season:

While all of these are huge — especially a fascinating matchup to start the year between the Warriors and the Houston Rockets, which will give us our first look at a Chris Paul-James Harden backcourt — the headliner is the rematch of the last three NBA Finals set for Christmas Day.

Who is playing for the Cavaliers by then is anybody’s guess, as the trade rules that could currently be holding up a Kyrie Irving trade out of Cleveland would be resolved by then.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA Christmas DayWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 day ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP