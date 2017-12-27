Chris Heck/ Sixers Team President

The behemoth known as Nike doesn’t respect the downtime of post-Christmas finances. Everyone knows that people are busy budgeting on how they’re paying the credit cards down after the holidays and need to cut down on the swag just a little bit.

Clearly Nike doesn’t care about our wallet struggle, as the designs for some of the “City Edition” and swingman versions of jerseys for the 2017-18 season have leaked for some of the teams. It’d just be a fair warning for those with a tendency to spend money on NBA gear that you might want to look away now, for your own benefit.