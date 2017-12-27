Every Nike City Alternate NBA Uniform, Ranked

Nike/Uproxx

Nike and the NBA unveiled their final uniform designs for the 2017-18 season on Wednesday with the City Editions. These alternates will be worn by each team a handful of times this season and each of them feature something different or special that represents something about their city.

In total, I think the collection was a relative success. There were more uniforms I liked or at least thought were perfectly fine than I disliked, and considering you can never please all the people all of the time, that’s gotta be a win. I hope to see some tweaks to these in the coming years, but for now this is what we have for 26 of the 30 teams (four remain yet to be released). With a big release like this rather than the jerseys simply trickling out over a month or two like previous Nike uniforms this season, we got to see most of them at the same time, which means we naturally wanted to compare and rank them against each other.

The Rockets, Knicks, Raptors, and Heat are excluded from these rankings because their uniforms were not part of the league-wide release, so that could be good or bad, depending on whether they are good or bad. For the rest, we’re ranking them 26 to 1, with the understanding that this is a wildly subjective exercise and everyone will see them differently. That is except for the very bottom, where pretty much everyone should agree it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

Nike

26. Oklahoma City Thunder

Goodness gracious. The lines not being parallel is really bugging me and please do not get me started on the font on the OKC part. Our Ryan Nagelhout went into greater detail about how the Thunder desperately need to completely retool their jersey designs after this one leaked, so you can check that out for more, but the short version is: This is bad.