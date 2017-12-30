The NBA’s Competition Committee Will Look Into Fixing Late-Game Replays After The Thunder-Bucks Fiasco

#NBA Jumpstart
12.30.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The NBA officially has an officiating problem, and it now appears the league actually intends to do something about it. The latest incident didn’t involve players arguing with referees about missed foul calls, but rather officials blatantly missing a call that the current replay system could not fix.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dunk after he clearly stepped out of bounds could not be reviewed in Friday night’s match-up against the Oklahoma City Thunder, an absurd bit of reality in the NBA where a final report about the game’s last two minutes can admit mistakes after the fact but do nothing to actually fix them in real time.

While some say officiating is actually getting better, and a meeting is planned around All-Star weekend in Los Angeles in February to hopefully ease tensions between players and officials, there could be changes coming to the replay system late in games.

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart
TAGSGiannis Antetokounmpolast two minutes reportNBA Jumpstartnba officials

