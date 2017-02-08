Alex Poythress takes home Dunk of the Night honors with this gem 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/zn412YnDsY — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 8, 2017

Former Kentucky standout Alex Poythress hasn’t made it to the NBA just yet, but he is enjoying success at the D-League level for now. In 28 games for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the 6’7 forward is averaging 18.9 points (on 51.8 percent shooting) and 7.4 rebounds per game and Poythress is one of the more recognizable faces in the entire league. To that end, the dunk that he put forth on Tuesday evening would have been noteworthy for anyone, and it even inspired the referees on site to swallow their whistles.

In the closing moments of what would become a 105-92 win over Raptors 905, Poythress rose up and annihilated the defender, E.J. Singler, with a full-extension dunk.. It was certainly an impressive display of burst from Poythress but, at the same time, it was a fairly obvious charge that was ignored by the referees in favor of fun.

There was no negative result in terms of the final outcome, simply because the game was decided on the scoreboard long before Poythress left his feat for the powerful throw-down. He finished the game with 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting in 32 minutes but, in the end, everyone can agree that his best moment of the evening probably should have been negated by a whistle.