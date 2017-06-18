Getty Image

Now that the NBA season has come to a close, we can now look forward to one of the deepest drafts in history. In other years, players who’d normally be considered late first rounders are now looking at going in the second round, while lottery pick-level talent is getting bumped down. It’s a draft where every pick matters, which is great news for the Boston Celtics, as they have the No. 1 selection this year.

However, it’s been reported from multiple sources that Boston is strongly considering sending the top pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for a package of picks. Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo’s The Vertical reported that the framework within the deal was Philadelphia sending this year’s third pick, an unprotected 2018 pick (which belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers), and a potential 2021 selection.

While many people are scowling at Danny Ainge for this potential deal because of his asset-hoarding past, there’s more to it than just the trade itself. Looking at it by comparing the picks that would move, it’s still a great haul with 2018’s draft looking like it may be just as deep as this year. That means two possible top five picks in the next two offseasons.

If the deal goes down, the Celtics would possess possibly two draft picks that could be in the ping-pong game in 2018 — the aforementioned Lakers pick and Brooklyn’s selection, which could be the favorite to end up at No. 1 again. The presumed top-three players of the 2018 draft—Michael Porter Jr., DeAndre Ayton, and Luca Doncic—are arguably better than this year’s trio, so it could pay dividends for the Celtics to have those selections in their war chest of assets.

But even if it’s not at the top of the lottery, the Los Angeles pick very likely could have some serious value as a selection in the top-20. Along with that, you get a potential 2021 first round pick. It’s not a general 3-for-1 swap based on the difference at the top of the draft this year, along with the uncertainty of what protections 2021’s pick will have (or what that class would look like, for that matter), but it’s close.