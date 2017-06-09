Two weeks prior to the 2017 NBA Draft, French center Jonathan Jeanne’s agent, Bouna Ndiaye, told The Vertical’s Shams Charania that the potential first round draft prospect has been diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects connective tissues in the body.

Jeanne’s MRI at the NBA Draft Combine back in April revealed the abnormality that led to further tests and the eventual diagnosis from the Cleveland Clinic on Thursday.

Marfan syndrome is the same disorder that Baylor’s Isaiah Austin was diagnosed with back in 2014 and prevented him from playing competitive basketball for two years. The most optimistic view of this diagnosis for Jeanne is to look at Austin’s path, which saw him get medically cleared last year and return to competitive basketball overseas, two years after his original diagnosis.