This NBA Draft Trade Rumor Could Shake Up The Top Ten In A Big Way

The NBA Draft is rapidly approaching, with June 22 just over two weeks away, and that means draft rumors are heating up. There are reports about workouts and who will or won’t workout for what teams. There are reports about players who teams are wary of or falling in love with, and, of course, there are rumors about teams looking to move up or down from their draft position.

We’ve already heard that the Detroit Pistons are among those teams looking to trade their pick (No. 12 overall) in order to add some veteran help to their roster. Now, there are rumors that the Kings and Sixers could be working their way towards a deal that would shake up the top 10 significantly.

The Kings own the Nos. 5 and 10 picks, while the Sixers hold the No. 3 pick. With Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball expected to go in the first two picks, the Sixers are the team that many point to as the key to the rest of the draft. What they do at No. 3 may very well determine who falls, who rises, and what teams earn a steal that fills a need or has to decide between reaching for a need or taking the best player available at a crowded position.

That is the dilemma facing the Sixers at No. 3, as they could look to Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox or Duke forward Jason Tatum, but neither is an incredibly inspiring choice considering the Sixers’ needs. Philadelphia needs shooting around Ben Simmons — who is expected to be the primary ball-handler — Joel Embiid, and Dario Saric. Fox’s weakness is shooting, so he doesn’t seem like a great fit alongside Simmons, and Tatum isn’t a very consistent shooter as a wing and might feel like a reach at that spot.