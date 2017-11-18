High School Prospect Anfernee Simons Could Enter The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

The NBA’s “one-and-done” rule was instituted in 2005, forcing players to be a year removed from high school graduation and 19 years old before entering the draft. Since then, only two players have come from high school directly to the NBA, as Satnam Singh (2015) and Thon Maker (2016) were each ruled eligible after participating as fifth-year players at their prep schools.

The 2018 NBA Draft appears set for a similar situation, except for the first time it won’t be an international prospect that has come to the states for high school. Anfernee Simons, a five-star shooting guard out of IMG Academy in Florida, is considered one of the top college prospects for next year, but as ESPN’s Jonathan Givony uncovered, the guard will be draft eligible this summer and is considering entering.

Simons reclassified when he was a sophomore and, like Singh, is a fifth-year participant at IMG having graduated high school last year. He will also turn 19 in June, meaning he meets the NBA’s requirements to enter the 2018 Draft. While Simons can enter the draft, there will certainly be questions from NBA teams about whether he’s physically ready to make the jump. He’s listed on 247Sports at 6’3, 165 pounds, which is exceptionally thin for someone trying to head to the NBA level.