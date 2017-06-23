Getty Image

The NBA Draft is over. Despite the fact that we had a bunch of picks traded and an All-NBA caliber talent switch teams, the selections themselves were kind of, well, not especially shocking. Outside of the No. 7 pick, which moved in the aforementioned deal that sent Jimmy Butler to Minnesota, things played out more or less according to plan.

But now that we’re one day after the draft, all anyone cares about is how every team did. To answer, we gave draft grades to all 30 teams, 28 of whom had selections on Thursday night. One team got an A+, a bunch of teams got an A, and for the most part, teams were smart with their decisions. Well, except for the Bulls.

Let’s get to our grades.

Atlanta Hawks: B-

John Collins (19), Tyler Dorsey (41), Alpha Kaba (60)

There aren’t many big men who can score like Collins. His game is limited to what he can near the rim, but he’s great down there, partly because he’s a tremendous rebounder. Collins needs to extend his jumper and start buying in on defense, but Hawks fans should love him. The same thing is true for Dorsey, a gamer who can come off the bench and provide the team with instant scoring, even if his game is limited to mostly that. Kaba is a 20-year-old French big man who plays in Serbia and may not exactly be the next Paul Millsap.