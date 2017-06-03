Getty Image

You knew this was coming. You knew that some NBA team at the top of the 2017 Draft was going to express concerns about Lonzo Ball that had more to do with his father, LaVar, than his abilities as a basketball player. It may not be fair, but hey, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t going to happen.

Philadelphia 76ers special adviser and former chairman Jerry Colangelo went onto a radio show on Friday and laid out his thoughts on Ball. Colangelo – whose son, Bryan, is the team’s general manager – did say that he thinks Ball’s talent is ultimately more important and no team should pass on him because of “the people around him,” but he did raise Ball’s inner circle as a concern.