Here’s What We Know About The NBA’s Draft Lottery Reform Plans

09.11.17 56 mins ago 2 Comments

The NBA is expected to take a major step in their efforts to prevent teams from tanking with a vote on draft lottery reform that is expected to come prior to the season. The league’s competition committee will discuss a plan to alter the draft lottery rules and odds to take away the incentive for teams to try to lose in order to receive significantly better odds at landing the top overall pick.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had the first report of the NBA’s plans for lottery reform on Thursday, and on Monday, USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt released more details on the proposal being discussed right now. The biggest reveal from Zillgitt’s dive into the new lottery reform proposal was how dramatically the lottery odds would be dropped for the top three teams.

As of now, the top team receives 25 percent odds at the top pick, while the second and third worst teams in the league receive 19.9 percent and 15.6 percent of the odds, respectively. According to Zillgitt, under the new proposal, the three worst teams would all receive 14 percent odds with a smooth decrease of 1 or 2 percent odds through the lottery, rather than the dramatic jumps now.

