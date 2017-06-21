Here’s How The Warriors Can Buy Their Way Into The NBA Draft

#NBA Draft 2017
06.21.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors don’t have a pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft because they have Andre Iguodala, but that doesn’t mean they can’t find a way to get on the clock at Barclays Center.

Golden State could actually buy their way into the draft, and there’s reason to believe that’s something they do in the late stages of the second round. The Mercury News‘ Anthony Slater explored just how the Warriors could get into the draft in an article where Warriors GM Bob Myers said he’s interested in doing so.

The Warriors are without picks in the draft because of the sign-and-trade that got the Warriors Iguodala in 2013. But last year, pick-less Golden State found themselves with the 38th pick and Patrick McCaw when they gave Milwaukee $2.4 million. Golden State is open to making a similar move to acquire some depth on Thursday.

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA Draft 2017

