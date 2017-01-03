Getty Image

Kentucky freshman guard Malik Monk might be most exciting player to watch in college basketball this season. Monk exploded for 47 points on national television earlier in the year and the youngster from Arkansas continues to rack up a slew of highlights. However, Monk’s backcourt mate, De’Aaron Fox also happens to be an intriguing NBA Draft prospect as well. And he may even be the more attractive target in June.

Fox does have one glaring weakness, and it is manifests in the fact that he is converting only 14.3 percent from beyond the arc in his freshman season. To be fair, Fox probably isn’t that bad as a shooter, but question marks about his overall upside given that issue are real.

With that out of the way, virtually every other part of his game is highly impressive. He stands at 6’4 with the ability to swallow up opposing point guards defensively, and Fox is quite possibly the most dominant defensive guard in the nation. Offensively, Fox attacks the rim with reckless abandon, rebounds at a high level (5.0 per game), and distributes to his loaded assembly of teammates as the team’s primary facilitator.

De’Aaron Fox probably won’t explode for any 40-plus point barrages this season but he is, without question, one of the top ten prospects in the country and it seems as if he is flying under the radar. The NBA is blooming at the point guard position in a way that the league has never seen, but Fox looks the part as a high-end starter at the next level with the possibility of a superstar jump should he fix his jump shot from long range. It is time to start paying attention to Malik Monk’s less famous partner in crime.