Derrick Jones Jr. Gave Us All A Preview Of The Dunk Contest With This Incredible Warmup Jam

The 2017 NBA Dunk Contest will feature one All-Star (DeAndre Jordan), a proven commodity in the contest (Aaron Gordon) and a pair of lesser known newcomers (Glenn Robinson III and Derrick Jones Jr.). While this year lacks star power that some contests in years past have had, it won’t be lacking in excitement.

We all know what Gordon is capable of after he and Zach LaVine put on a show for the ages in Toronto, but even without the reigning two-time champion in the field, this year figures to give us some jaw-dropping moments. Of the three first-time participants, Derrick Jones Jr. is the one most people are intrigued by. For the uninitiated, Jones sounded like a strange addition as he’s appeared in only six games for the Suns, spending much of his time in the D-League.

