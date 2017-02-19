The Most Epic Dunks From The NBA Slam Contest

The NBA World Reacted To This Year’s Uneven Slam Dunk Contest

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.18.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Glenn Robinson III won the 2017 NBA Dunk Contest, defeating Derrick Jones Jr. in the finals, but after two straight incredible and nearly flawless performances from Zach LaVine in back-to-back wins.

LaVine wasn’t performing in this year’s contest after deciding against it (and then suffering a season-ending ACL tear), so most expected Aaron Gordon to carry the contest this year, but he struggled with his first dunk involving a drone and didn’t make the finals. DeAndre Jordan was also lacking in his first two dunks, meaning the finalists were the relative unknowns Jones Jr. and Robinson III.

Both of them had a pair of incredible dunks that earned perfect 50s, but also had some issues that we just weren’t used to seeing from finalists after the last two years where we were spoiled. NBA players and legends reacted to the dunk contest right along with the fans on Saturday night, and the consensus was that it just wasn’t that entertaining.

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSNBA All-Star 2017NBA ALL-STAR GAMENBA Dunk Contest

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP