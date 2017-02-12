NBA Players Remember Fab Melo After His Sudden Death At Age 26

Getty Image

Former Syracuse standout and Celtics first-round pick Fab Melo died suddenly in his sleep on Saturday at the age of 26.

Melo was drafted 22nd overall by the Celtics in the 2012 NBA Draft and spent three seasons on three NBA clubs, spending most of his time in the D-League with the Maine Red Claws and the Texas Legends. Melo passed away in his home country of Brazil and the news of his death stunned the NBA world. Many current and former players took to Twitter to send their condolences to Melo’s family, and also offer up their remembrances of the Brazilian 7-footer.

The common refrain from players, both teammates and opponents alike, was that Melo was a fun-loving, extremely nice individual and that he was loved by his teammates in the NBA and college. Among those that offered thoughts on Melo was Pistons star center Andre Drummond, who played against Melo both in NBA Summer League action and while Drummond was at UConn and Melo was at Syracuse in Big East play.