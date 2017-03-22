The Best Fights Of The 2016-17 NBA Season, Ranked

Getty Image

Robin Lopez and Serge Ibaka got into a fight on Tuesday night that was unlike most NBA fights in that actual punches were thrown and almost landed. NBA fights typically involve shoving, talking, and an awful lot of “hold me back” action. That’s probably for the best, because we don’t want these extraordinarily large men actually connecting with punches.

I think sometimes we forget that these are gigantic men and if they ever put their full force behind a punch and landed it clean they would do serious damage. I mean, Shaq almost decapitated Brad Miller once.

Luckily, most basketball players are awful fighters, with absolutely no ability to land a punch cleanly if they even throw one. However, that doesn’t stop scuffles from happening all the time, so we are here to rank the five best fights we’ve seen this season.