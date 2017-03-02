Kenyon Martin was known as one of the NBA’s tough guys during his career. The power forward was a physical presence on the block and wasn’t afraid for that physicality to escalate a little bit.
Martin recently went on Chris Broussard’s “In The Zone” podcast and the conversation turned to fights in the NBA. Martin said that the best fights happen behind closed doors because so many guys act tough for the cameras but don’t really want to actually fight. That said, there are guys that will rumble, including Martin himself, and he detailed the best fights he ever saw during his time in the NBA.
Martin told two brief stories of fights not involving himself, one from his rookie year and another from his time with the Nuggets, as transcribed by Fox Sports’ Andrew Lynch.
My rookie year, I saw Kendall Gill choke out Jim McIlvaine in practice. Choked him out in practice one day. Jim McIlvaine was wild. He elbowed him one day in practice, elbowed him a couple times, and Kendall got fed up. Grabbed him, put him to the ground, man, and choked him, like, “I’ll kill you!”
Other than myself, Nene grabbed Steve Blake by his throat one day at practice. … Grabbed this man by his throat and picked him up. Nene’s got them big ol’ hands, man. Picked that man up. Steve Blake was punching him.
