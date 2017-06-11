Getty Image

Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals got really, really chippy. Officials handed out 51 total fouls on Friday night, including a number of technicals that were assessed to a handful of players – LeBron James and Kevin Durant got T’d up for jawing with one another, while no one knew exactly why Draymond Green wasn’t tossed for an accumulation of technicals. Oh, and Dahntay Jones decided to spend basically the remainder of this season’s paycheck after picking up a technical foul.

Along with all of this, there was an incident where it looked like Zaza Pachulia might have punched Iman Shumpert below the belt. Basically, the NBA had a lot to review when it went back and looked over the game prior to Monday night’s Game 5.

Sam Amick of USA Today Sports is happy to announce that the league has finished its review, and there will be no additional discipline for anyone that could put their statuses on Monday night into jeopardy.