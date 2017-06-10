Getty Image

The NBA has an explanation for what happened with Draymond Green during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night. You just may or may not believe what league officials have to say.

Many thought Green was ejected with his second technical foul of the game, but he stayed on the court. It was a confusing moment for everyone, from the crowd at Quicken Loans Arena to the broadcast crew and those watching at home.

It even sparked an argument between Green and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who actually plays a part in the eventual explanation the officials give. Here’s the official transcript of the interview officials Mike Callahan and John Goble gave with a pool reporter after Game 4.