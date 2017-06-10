NBA Officials Explained Why Draymond Green Didn’t Get A Second Technical In Game 4 Of The Finals

#Draymond Green #NBA Finals 2017
06.10.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The NBA has an explanation for what happened with Draymond Green during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night. You just may or may not believe what league officials have to say.

Many thought Green was ejected with his second technical foul of the game, but he stayed on the court. It was a confusing moment for everyone, from the crowd at Quicken Loans Arena to the broadcast crew and those watching at home.

It even sparked an argument between Green and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who actually plays a part in the eventual explanation the officials give. Here’s the official transcript of the interview officials Mike Callahan and John Goble gave with a pool reporter after Game 4.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Draymond Green#NBA Finals 2017
TAGSDraymond GreenNBA Finals 2017STEVE KERR

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 2 days ago
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 3 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP