The Cavaliers forced a Game 5 in the NBA Finals with their 137-116 win over the Warriors in Game 4, and on Monday night we’ll learn whether the Cavs can get the series back to Cleveland for a Game 6 or if Golden State can win their second title in three years.

Much like a year ago, the Cavs found new life in Cleveland, but were only able to split the two games at home. The biggest positive for Cleveland coming back to Oakland is that Kyrie Irving appears fully engaged and to be playing his best — as he was for the final five games a year ago — and the rest of the team finally came alive in Game 4 to hit shots and provide Irving and LeBron James with some much needed help.

The Warriors will hope that a return to Oakland will bring back the dominance that they showed in Games 1 and 2 because the last thing Golden State wants is for the series to return to Cleveland and the ghosts of last year’s 3-1 collapse to really start up again. We won’t know until late on Monday night what the outcome of the game is, but we’re impatient. So we fired up NBA 2K17 and ran a simulation of Game 5 to get a prediction from the virtual NBA Finals.

As always, you can watch the full simulation here, but we’re going dive right into the results.