Will The Warriors Leave Cleveland With A Sweep In The NBA Finals?

#LeBron James #NBA Finals 2017
06.07.17

With a loss in Game 3, the Cavs would fall into a 3-0 hole against the Golden State Warriors in what would shape up to be a worst case scenario for Cleveland and LeBron James. Even though they have the best player in the world in their corner, it’s hard to see a scenario where the Cavs could fight back from that hole against a potentially all-time great Warriors squad. No team had ever come back down 3-1 in the Finals before, and no team has ever been down 3-0 to a team like this one – that also added Kevin Durant.

But still, there are plenty of reasons to believe this series isn’t over. We have two games in Cleveland on the horizon, and as we all know, a series doesn’t start until the road team wins a game. The Cavaliers have LeBron James, who is still, you know, LeBron James. Kevin Love has looked great, and everyone else on the team who has struggled so far may just need some home cooking to get settled and make this series interesting.

With all this in mind, we had two of our writers sit down and discuss where the series is going to go next.

Bill DiFilippo: Alright, Brad. Tonight is Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Golden State has a pretty commanding 2-0 lead – which, we must mention, means we’re in the same scenario as we were last year. The series is moving back to Cleveland. The question we are tasked with answering: Does the series end in Cleveland, or is it going to head back to Oakland?

