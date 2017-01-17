Getty Image

Could we see an NBA team in Mexico City? According to Adam Silver, the league could potentially do this one day. Silver laid this out during a press conference before the Suns and the Spurs faced off in the Mexican capital on Saturday, mentioning that the league could take the next step towards doing this sometime soon.

Here’s what Silver had to say, via ESPN:

I think the next step before we start talking about a franchise in Mexico City is to bring more games here. Of course we’ve had these two regular-season games, and whether we bring additional regular-season games in the next season or do some sort of tournament where you bring over a group of teams and they all play each other in some format — that’s something that we’re looking at.

Silver mentioned this tournament during his press conference, suggesting that it would be a round-robin event in the middle of the NBA season.

Bringing a basketball team to Mexico seems like it would be difficult for Silver, especially when there are cities in the United States like Seattle and Las Vegas that would love to get a team. Of course, this wouldn’t be as big of an issue if the league put new teams in one of those cities and Mexico City. If the NBA were to move one already established team to Mexico, that’d probably ruffle some feathers.