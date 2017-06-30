Which NBA Player Will Sign A Massive, Head-Scratching Deal Right As Free Agency Starts?

06.30.17

Getty Image

Let’s go back 365 days. The Cleveland Cavaliers had just won their first NBA championship. No one knew what was going to happen with Kevin Durant, but it seemed like he was going to return to Oklahoma City. We were on the verge of a free agency period that promised to be absolutely insane.

And then, the clock struck midnight. We were waiting for a deal to happen. And 33 minutes later it happened, our first major move of the free agency period came when Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Los Angeles Lakers signed Timofey Mozgov to a deal that would give him $65 million over four years. It was kind of insane (ok it was completely insane, as evidenced by the fact that Mozgov is in Brooklyn now), but it was such a fantastic way of ushering free agency.

That got our staff wondering, which player ends up becoming the Mozgov of 2017? Who agrees to the massive deal within the first hour of free agency that makes us all wonder what the hell is going on? We tried to predict who that person will be, where they’re going, and whether this gamble will work out.

