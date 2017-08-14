The NBA Has Released Its Full 2017-18 Regular Season Schedule

08.14.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

There are 64 days before the start of the NBA regular season, meaning another two long months before real live action, but on Monday we finally got some big news to give us something to talk about that isn’t Kyrie Irving’s potential future. The NBA finally released the full 2017-18 regular season schedule for all 30 teams after giving us a little taste of the schedule with the Christmas Day and nationally televised opening night games last week.

Now we know when all 82 games for each of the 30 teams will be played and where, allowing fans to begin piecing together their plans for next season. As for differences in schedule structure from a year ago, the league has completely eliminated four game in five night stretches and teams are down to an average of just 14.4 back-to-back games in 2017-18, compared to 16.3 per team last season as the league looks to keep stars from needing to skip games for rest.

