NBA GMs Have Picked The Warriors To Repeat And LeBron To Win NBA MVP

Getty Image

The annual preseason poll of NBA general managers is out, and LeBron James is the consensus pick to claim the league’s most valuable player award.

James was the big winner in the polling, winning the top selection in seven categories overall. LeBron was picked as the league’s most best small forward (61 percent), best leader (43 percent), most versatile (55 percent) best basketball IQ (64 percent), best passer (36 percent) and the player who forces the most coaching adjustments (48 percent.)

Meanwhile, 93 percent of GMs polled picked the Golden State Warriors to repeat as NBA champions. That’s the highest consensus for a preseason championship pick in the poll’s history. In fact, GMs overwhelmingly picked the Warriors and Cavaliers to meet in the Finals for the fourth straight season.

The top five MVP votes were Kevin Durant (29 percent), Kawhi Leonard (11 percent), James Harden (7 percent) and Steph Curry (4 percent).

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s trade for Paul George was praised as the best acquisition of the summer, while the Thunder were also praised for the best overall moves of the offseason, with the Celtics, Timberwolves, and Rockets behind them in the vote.