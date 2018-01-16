‘NBA Jam’ Could Be Returning For Its 25th Anniversary Thanks To Its Iconic Announcer

#NBA 2k #NBA
01.15.18 7 hours ago

Midway

You may not know the name, but you know Tim Kitzrow’s voice. He’s the iconic announcer blaring “boom-shakalaka” throughout the NBA Jam series, and this Saturday he’ll be belting out his massive collection of catchphrases at the Clippers-Kings game for “NBA Jam Day.” His appearance is part-celebration of NBA Jam‘s 25th anniversary, part-lobbying tour to get another version of the game made for its silver anniversary.

According to ESPN, who spoke to Kitzrow and original programmer Mark Turmell, things are in motion between Microsoft and EA, who holds the rights to the series, on another potential reboot of the franchise.

“I can’t speak anything to the specifics,” Kitzrow said. “But, I can tell you there is movement in the works to get it done for the 25th year. So I’m hoping that we get a remake that does justice to the original.”

