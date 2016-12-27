USA TODAY Sports

The new NBA collective bargaining agreement that was just ratified has been notable because of its many new player-friendly aspects, and one of them that has come out recently is particularly notable — players will now be able to complain about referees monthly, by name. It could give them an unprecedented amount of power over how games are officiated.

Previously, the only official way that players could voice grievances over officiating was in a year-end conference call, and they were not allowed to name names. It can’t have felt like it was doing much good, and it’s surprising that the NBA would allow such direct criticism. Then again, these negotiations were a fair bit less contentious than back in 2011, when the owners locked out players and managed to drive down their split of revenue from 57 percent to 51. That revenue split hasn’t changed, but there’s so much more to split that a lockout was never even a rumor.

In exchange for the additional power regarding referees, owners were able to ban many fun-but-dangerous things for players like hoverboards and fireworks. The referee complaining might never be heard from again — after all, it’s a conference call with the league, not reporters — but it will be good to remember if we see a decline in technical fouls (not likely) or an improvement in game calling (wouldn’t it be nice).

(Via Sporting News)