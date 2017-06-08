Twitter/@Steve_OS

We learned Kyrie Irving will grace the cover of NBA 2K18 last week, and now we’re starting to get some details on 2K’s NBA gaming competitor, EA Sports’ NBA Live. The first looks at NBA Live 18 came out on Wednesday and revealed a few significant details that will be included in the game.

The biggest things of note from the gameplay trailer and screenshots on Wednesday were that we got confirmation of two non-NBA locations that will be available for play. Legendary Rucker Park in New York City is one of the locations revealed for NBA Live 18.