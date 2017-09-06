EA Sports

After a great deal of grandstanding, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics finally settled on a trade of Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas last week, with the Cavs managing to wring one more meager asset out of the Cs due to Thomas’ troubled hip. The drama didn’t stop there, though.

There have been rumors that Thomas could miss a large portion of the season as he recovers, a development that apparently left LeBron James and others around the organization with a good bit of buyer’s remorse. Nonetheless, the trade is done, and though it might not happen on their opening night showdown, we’ll eventually see these two superstars on court wearing their new uniforms.

Until then, NBA Live 18 has us covered. The popular video game franchise will actually be the first to feature Irving and Thomas playable in their new digs. Here’s more information via their official press release: