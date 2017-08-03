You Can Finally Play As Every WNBA Team In NBA Live 18

08.03.17 26 mins ago

EA Sports

The WNBA will finally be included in a basketball video game as EA Sports and the league announced on Thursday morning that all 12 WNBA squads and the All-Star teams would be available to play in NBA Live 18. This will be the first time women’s teams will be featured in a basketball video game.

You will be able to play with the WNBA squads in ‘WNBA Play Now’ mode, which will be available offline and online, but WNBA teams won’t be eligible to play NBA teams or in any of the game’s career modes. However, according to Polygon, there is a chance that players could be appear in NBA Live 18‘s The Streets mode, in which players compete in pickup games.

We also got our first look at WNBA gameplay as part of the announcement, featuring stars like Maya Moore, Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne, and Brittney Griner.

TAGSEA SPORTSNBA Live 18WNBA

