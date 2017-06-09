Getty Image

The 2017 NBA Draft is two weeks away and the rubber is beginning to meet the road. Most scenarios have been exhausted in some corner of the basketball world but, for the most part, a consensus exists at or near the top of the board. What happens, though, if the Los Angeles Lakers go rogue? Magic Johnson and company have long been rumored to be interested in adding Lonzo Ball to the mix as a local product and mock drafts have followed suit.

Still, there is a growing notion that it isn’t a lock after all and the entire lottery could swing based on that decision.

Let’s explore that scenario in our latest mock draft. Ready, set, go.